DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 29
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 29

Justice court

Jordan Phillip Daniel, 23, Missoula, per se

Diane Jeanette Geddes, 56, Missoula, per se

Adam James Horseman, 47, Browning

Judith Z. Jimenez Cisneros, 35, Missoula, per se

McKenzie Lee Kovick, 40, Ekalaka, per se

Eric John McCollom, 42, Lolo, aggravated DUI

Alex Michael Niswanger, 28, Missoula, per se

Arthur Frank Sandvig, 59, Missoula

Emmanuel Tobi, 42, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Zachary Thomas Skyler Hart, 25, Billings

Jerci Wyonne Powell, 34, Browning, per se

Benjamin E. Schmitz, 26, Billings

Love Marie Shultz, 22, Missoula, per se

