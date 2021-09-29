DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 29

Justice court
Jordan Phillip Daniel, 23, Missoula, per se
Diane Jeanette Geddes, 56, Missoula, per se
Adam James Horseman, 47, Browning
Judith Z. Jimenez Cisneros, 35, Missoula, per se
McKenzie Lee Kovick, 40, Ekalaka, per se
Eric John McCollom, 42, Lolo, aggravated DUI
Alex Michael Niswanger, 28, Missoula, per se
Arthur Frank Sandvig, 59, Missoula
Emmanuel Tobi, 42, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Zachary Thomas Skyler Hart, 25, Billings
Jerci Wyonne Powell, 34, Browning, per se
Benjamin E. Schmitz, 26, Billings
Love Marie Shultz, 22, Missoula, per se
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.