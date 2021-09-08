 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 8
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 8

Justice court

Stacey Leigh Blattie, per se

Alexis Brandon Childs, 38, Stevensville, per se

Ranae Antoinette Fisher, 55, Alberton

Charles Walter Lucy, 68, Arlee, aggravated DUI

Jesse Thomas Williams, 29, Missoula

Municipal court 

Samuel Alexander Camacho, 24, Missoula, per se

Magnus Scott Loken, 21, Missoula, per se

Chad Elliot Standingrock, 33, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Israel Stevens, 47, Kalispell, per se

Tyrell Cedric Sylvester, 22, Missoula

