Eight-hour standoff ends without arrest, evidence of a crime

After nearly eight hours on Burlington Avenue, Missoula police and SWAT teams decided to back away from a standoff with a woman who refused to emerge from her home despite officers' pleas, sirens and loudspeaker announcements ringing through Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday the decision to stand down came after extensive time and effort to coax the 58-year-old woman out was unsuccessful. Police believed she might have threatened a neighbor, but the resources, including several detectives, negotiators and armored vehicles, that gathered on the 2000 block of Burlington Avenue failed to yield any certain evidence a crime had been committed or that the public was in any danger, he said.
The incident began Sunday evening when a neighbor reported to authorities that the woman, who has not been identified by law enforcement, in the home was continually yelling at him, Welsh said.
"There was reportedly a threat made by the woman that was involved," Welsh said. "She had actually mentioned a firearm, which was the reason for the heavy law enforcement presence. However, fortunately, that never physically manifested itself, and we couldn't corroborate any ongoing threat."
The decision to reel law enforcement's efforts back was made by high-level police staff — Missoula Chief of Police Jaeson White was at the scene throughout the night in full uniform — and the Missoula County Attorney's Office, Welsh said. Law enforcement was not able to make contact Sunday night with the neighbor who called police, either, he said.
"Because we had no chance to talk calmly with both parities involved, we were just unable to show any evidence that this woman posed a threat to anybody last night," Welsh said. "We chose not to force the issue but back out and let things calm down."
Welsh said law enforcement was still working to remedy the dispute between the neighbors.
"Right now we’re hoping that things will calm down a little bit, and eventually we’ll be able to speak with this woman and find out her side of the story and see if we can offer both people involved some resources," Welsh said.
Welsh said he was unable comment about a possible mental health component in the incident.
Beginning around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula police kept their distance from the home and began communicating with the woman inside with a PA system while tactical units set up around the perimeter, with assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Throughout the incident, the woman would partially emerge from the window or front door of the home, primarily asking to be left alone or to speak with someone she knew. Several times, she told law enforcement outside she was going to bed.
At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, armored tactical vehicles arrived on scene and set up in front of the woman's house. Welsh said the tactical units include officers with specialized training in negotiations for incidents like that of Sunday evening on Burlington Avenue. Police believed "a threat was made, so from our perspective we need to prepare for the worst case scenario," Welsh said.
Law enforcement began leaving the area around 3:15 a.m. Monday.
Welsh did not have a total count of officers called to the incident Sunday night and into Monday morning, but said many had been called to the area to set up a perimeter around the uncertain situation.
As law enforcement officials continued Monday to try to find a way to resolve the dispute between the woman and her neighbor without the effect of a large police presence, Welsh said any evidence found of a crime may still result in a charge.
"If probable cause exists to charge someone with a crime, that would certainly be under consideration," Welsh said.
