Eight-hour standoff ends without arrest, evidence of a crime

The decision to reel law enforcement's efforts back was made by high-level police staff — Missoula Chief of Police Jaeson White was at the scene throughout the night in full uniform — and the Missoula County Attorney's Office, Welsh said. Law enforcement was not able to make contact Sunday night with the neighbor who called police, either, he said.

"Because we had no chance to talk calmly with both parities involved, we were just unable to show any evidence that this woman posed a threat to anybody last night," Welsh said. "We chose not to force the issue but back out and let things calm down."

Welsh said law enforcement was still working to remedy the dispute between the neighbors.

"Right now we’re hoping that things will calm down a little bit, and eventually we’ll be able to speak with this woman and find out her side of the story and see if we can offer both people involved some resources," Welsh said.

Welsh said he was unable comment about a possible mental health component in the incident.