Ennis pharmacist pleads guilty to diverting opioids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 70-year-old pharmacist once working in Ennis pleaded guilty Thursday to diverting opioids for himself and his friend, in part with the forged use of another doctor's signature.

Bradley John Stoick pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Thursday to dispensing a controlled substance by a practitioner and to acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge. Altogether the charges could land him in federal prison for a maximum 20 years, followed by three years of supervised release, and result in a $1 million penalty.

Prosecutors wrote in court filings on July 21 that a routine inspection by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2019 turned up some irregularities in the Ennis pharmacy of which Stoick was in charge. Inspectors found he had filled six prescriptions for himself for Norco 10-325mg, a drug which contains a combination of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone, according to court filings.

The DEA also found another two prescriptions for the same drug ostensibly prescribed by a different doctor, who later told the DEA Stoick was never his patient. Computer records at the pharmacy, which tracks who is logged into the system at the time prescriptions are issued, showed Stoick had filled the prescriptions himself.