Arlee man pleads guilty to back-to-back shootings

The man arrested after back-to-back shootings in March, one targeting three people in a pickup on Expressway west of Missoula and another in which a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was shot three times, pleaded guilty on Friday in Missoula County District Court.

Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested, on Friday entered guilty pleas to deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Prosecutors told the Missoulian on Friday there was no plea agreement.

Shelley Hays, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene on March 14, while Casey Blanchard and his mother, Julie Blanchard, survived several gunshot wounds each. Julie Blanchard died months later from complications due to her gunshot wounds, a coroner ruled.

As law enforcement sprawled into the county searching for the shooter, Trooper Wade Palmer was shot in his patrol car not long after midnight on March 15.

Bertsch was arrested approximately six hours later.

The Arlee man had been set for a 10-day trial on Aug. 17. With that trial vacated, sentencing will be set at Bertsch's next hearing, set for Aug. 31. Missoula County prosecutors asked District Court Judge Shane Vannatta for two days to conduct the sentencing.