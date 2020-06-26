Arlee man pleads guilty to back-to-back shootings

The man arrested after back-to-back shootings in March, one targeting three people in a pickup on Expressway west of Missoula and another in which a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was shot three times, pleaded guilty on Friday in Missoula County District Court.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested, on Friday entered guilty pleas to deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Prosecutors told the Missoulian on Friday there was no plea agreement.
Shelley Hays, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene on March 14, while Casey Blanchard and his mother, Julie Blanchard, survived several gunshot wounds each. Julie Blanchard died months later from complications due to her gunshot wounds, a coroner ruled.
As law enforcement sprawled into the county searching for the shooter, Trooper Wade Palmer was shot in his patrol car not long after midnight on March 15.
Bertsch was arrested approximately six hours later.
The Arlee man had been set for a 10-day trial on Aug. 17. With that trial vacated, sentencing will be set at Bertsch's next hearing, set for Aug. 31. Missoula County prosecutors asked District Court Judge Shane Vannatta for two days to conduct the sentencing.
Prosecutors alleged the first shooting may have been a response to heavy exhaust from Julie Blanchard's pickup clouding Bertsch's SUV at Marvin's Bar west of Missoula. As Hays, Casey and Julie Blanchard drove back toward Missoula, they stopped when a vehicle behind them began flashing its headlights, according to charging documents. Casey Blanchard got out of the pickup, assuming the driver behind them needed help. He was shot eight times.
Hays, remembered by friends and family as a diesel mechanic wiz, died at the scene. Julie Blanchard later died in Washington, where she was undergoing rehabilitation for her gunshot wounds. At a memorial at the Jack Saloon in Lolo last year, friends remembered her as a driver who taught her sons to be men.
Palmer has been on the mend since the shooting — gunfire pierced his head, face and neck — that left him unable to walk or speak. Trips back and forth between his home in the Bitterroot Valley and a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, however, have proved restorative. Missoula County Commissioners in May dedicated a day to him.
Bertsch was armed to kill in the evening of March 14. According to court filings, law enforcement located two "AR style" rifles, one with 30 rounds in the magazine and the other carrying 11 rounds, along with a .45-caliber handgun with another 11 rounds in Bertsch's SUV. Court documents describe several "high-caliber rounds" and AR-15 rounds strewn about the first shooting scene.
Bertsch was ultimately apprehended six hours after the Palmer shooting, not far from that scene.
This story will be updated.
