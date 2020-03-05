Family: Shooting victim was a protector, but struggled with addiction

Megan McLaughlin faced many hard years in her upbringing through the foster care system, but through that adversity had become a protector as the oldest of eight brothers and sisters, her younger brother Logan Gobert said Thursday.

That kind of upbringing also dealt McLaughlin a life gripped in addiction, Gobert said Thursday in an interview with the Missoulian. McLaughlin was 31 years old and a mother of four when she and another person were killed in a drug-related shooting at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018; one of two men charged in connection with the killings is standing trial this week in Missoula County District Court.

Gobert, 29, is now the oldest of his mother's children.

"It was hard on both of us," Gobert said of the childhood in foster care, which he said included some violence.

"My sister took most of the abuse and most of everything else. You know, there's two different ways it can work. It can destroy you and make you turn to addiction, or it can make you stronger, and, you know, just trying to get through everything that everybody says you can't. … My sister was that, but she also had an addiction."