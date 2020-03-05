Family: Shooting victim was a protector, but struggled with addiction

Megan McLaughlin faced many hard years in her upbringing through the foster care system, but through that adversity had become a protector as the oldest of eight brothers and sisters, her younger brother Logan Gobert said Thursday.
That kind of upbringing also dealt McLaughlin a life gripped in addiction, Gobert said Thursday in an interview with the Missoulian. McLaughlin was 31 years old and a mother of four when she and another person were killed in a drug-related shooting at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018; one of two men charged in connection with the killings is standing trial this week in Missoula County District Court.
Gobert, 29, is now the oldest of his mother's children.
"It was hard on both of us," Gobert said of the childhood in foster care, which he said included some violence.
"My sister took most of the abuse and most of everything else. You know, there's two different ways it can work. It can destroy you and make you turn to addiction, or it can make you stronger, and, you know, just trying to get through everything that everybody says you can't. … My sister was that, but she also had an addiction."
Gobert lives in Great Falls now, where much of the siblings' teenage years in the foster care system were spent. He remembers visiting McLaughlin in Missoula, where she would make sure her family felt at home, even if she had little. As the oldest of eight siblings, McLaughlin had served as the peacemaker among them when the family reconnected, Gobert said. Beyond settling family crises, she protected them all, Gobert said. Today, her children are ages 14, 12, 10 and 5.
"We all know she chose addiction," he said. "But she put us all before it."
On Thursday, Gobert led the family into the courtroom where Preston Rossbach, 19, is being tried for Gobert's sister's killing. Family members wore red shirts that read "Justice for Megan McLaughlin" on the front, and on the back, "Never Forget" imprinted over a white handprint — the universal symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.
The family was asked to leave, and they returned to the courtroom without their red shirts; these type of messages are discouraged so not to bias the jury, Gobert said he was told. He said the primary purpose of attending the trial was to see justice done at the trial.
"We just want justice for our sister, and this is the last thing the world could possibly do for her," he said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable for what they've done for our sister."
The third day of testimony included an account by Kaleb Williams, the only person to survive the shootings at the motel room, of what little he could remember of that night.
You have free articles remaining.
Williams is a distant relative of the woman Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth allegedly were trying to find on Oct. 18, 2018. Prosecutors allege she'd sold them drugs that hospitalized one of Rossbach's relatives.
Williams said he left his roofing job around 5 that night, smoked some methamphetamine and went to the casino to gamble for a few hours. When he was done, he went to the motel room where his cousin was staying. He didn't know the people in the motel room, but he had some beers there and went to bed, he said.
"What's the next thing you remember?" Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby asked him.
"I got up and felt all sticky," Williams said from the witness stand on Thursday. "Felt like someone had kicked me on my side, just (felt) the pain."
Williams didn't know it then, but he had been shot in the armpit; the bullet had ripped into his shoulder and stopped a quarter-inch from his spine, he said. He had been stabbed in the arm, face and back of the head, he said. Confused, he looked up and saw a person with "bushy hair" standing at the foot of his bed.
Williams said that person essentially turned and left the room, but he remembered very little of the encounter. He did not know the two people on the floor — McLaughlin and 23-year-old Jason Flink — but he felt the bleeding from his side. Emergency responders and a physician who examined Williams testified later Thursday he had broken ribs from the gunshot wound, as well as a collapsed lung.
"I prayed," he said. "I called out to the Lord. I thought I was going to die."
Rossbach is accused of stabbing the victims to ensure none survived. Whitworth shot all three, according to the prosecution. Tom Schoenleben, Whitworth's defense attorney, has declined to comment on the allegations presented in Rossbach's trial against his client. Whitworth, who was 28 when he was arrested in 2018, is scheduled for trial in April.
Williams on Thursday called it "a blessing" that he doesn't remember the night in vivid detail. He said he has pushed that night behind him. He said he doesn't use methamphetamine anymore, and has moved away from Missoula.
"I gave my life to Christ," he said. "It's been the best thing I've ever done."
Rossbach's trial continues 9 a.m. Friday in Missoula County District Court. The trial is scheduled to last through March 17.