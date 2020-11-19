FBI: East Missoula raid nets two meth dealers

"They say 'It's East Missoula,' but it ain't bad here," he told the Missoulian. "It's not any worse than anywhere in Missoula."

Indeed, federal court documents filed against Kavis and Mace the day of the raid show the commotion involved in the alleged drug trafficking network reached from California to Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

Law enforcement became aware of the alleged network in Missoula in March through a confidential source, according to charging documents. That source met Kavis roughly five months earlier, and told the FBI he had purchased about a pound of meth from Kavis over that period. Separately, another confidential source in June described Kavis to law enforcement as his meth supplier in Missoula, according to court filings. That source told law enforcement Kavis received large quantities of meth from California and then distributes it to Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls.

From December 2019 through February 2020, the Missoula Police Department's street crimes unit began gathering information on Mace, who at the time was known to be a large-level meth and heroin dealer in the Missoula area, according to court records.

In July and August, federal agents tracked the packages sent to the address of Wednesday's raid, intercepting one which contained five pounds of meth.