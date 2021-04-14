Felony sentences for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

U.S. District Court

Jeremy Newell Goucher, 32, of Libby, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

William Allen Rorvik, 40, of Pablo, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 1 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kyle Sloan Reed, 24, of Butte, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Jarod Barton Schwab, 33, of Polson, was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Dillon Rae Byers, 35, of Butte, was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

