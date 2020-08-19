Felony sentences for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

U.S. District Court
Adrian Anthony Aragon, 49, of Butte, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud.
Gerald Bernard White Jr., 34, of Sacramento, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
