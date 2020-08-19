You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felony sentences for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Felony sentences for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. District Court

Adrian Anthony Aragon, 49, of Butte, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud.

Gerald Bernard White Jr., 34, of Sacramento, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UMPD: Couple held up at gunpoint
Crime

UMPD: Couple held up at gunpoint

A couple was held up at gunpoint by a man driving erratically Saturday evening in the University District in Missoula, according to a University of Montana text alert.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News