Felony sentences for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

U.S. District Court

Rhonda Lee Mueller, 61, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

William Joseph Noel, 36, of Missoula, was sentenced to time served; 6 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Oscar Noe Celio Luna, 33, of Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Wolfgang Alexander Lucas Vasquez, 28, of Rexford, was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of ammunition.

Brandon Mitchell Darrah, 35, of Missoula, was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release, for prohibited person in possession of firearm and ammunition.

Rena M. Petersen, 48, of Alder, was sentenced to 2 years supervised release for misappropriation of postal funds.

