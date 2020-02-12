Felony sentences for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Felony sentences for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

felony sentence stockimage

U.S. District Court

James Matthew Thomas, 35, of Midland, Michigan, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering.

