Felony sentences for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

U.S. District Court

Andrew Leroy Moosman, 31, of Stevensville, was sentenced to 3 years and 1 month imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Michael Lee Smith, 46, of Spokane, was sentenced to 2 years supervised release for false information to acquire a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Misty Eleanor Liberti, 44, of Missoula, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

