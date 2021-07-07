Felony sentences for Wednesday, July 7

U.S. District Court

James Moe McPhail, 35, currentlyt incarcerated, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Angie Marie Ahern-Krogstad, 31, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Rick Ryan Garcia, 37, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

