Felony sentences for Wednesday, June 16

U.S. District Court

Joshua Jay Schroeder, 40, of Butte, was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; prohibited person in possession of firearms; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Luis Alberto Rocha, 38, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 7 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Shawn James Miller, 33, of Deer Lodge, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; and prohibited person in possession of firearms.

Robert John Barker, 49, of Gatesville, Texas, was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud.

