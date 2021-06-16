 Skip to main content
Felony sentences for Wednesday, June 16
Felony sentences for Wednesday, June 16

U.S. District Court

Joshua Jay Schroeder, 40, of Butte, was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; prohibited person in possession of firearms; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Luis Alberto Rocha, 38, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 7 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Shawn James Miller, 33, of Deer Lodge, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; and prohibited person in possession of firearms.

Robert John Barker, 49, of Gatesville, Texas, was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud.

