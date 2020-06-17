Felony sentences for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

U.S. District Court
Brianna Nicole Sparling, 32, of Ronan, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Nicole Lee Chappel, 29, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Arielle Rose Cowser, 27, of Helena, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conspiracy to commit robbery affecting commerce androbbery affecting commerce
