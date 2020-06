Felony sentences for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. District Court

George Harrison Burger, 50, of Columbia Falls, was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Heber Moises Galeas, 29, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to time served for reentry of deported aliens.

Oscar Fernando Lopez, 32, of Pasco, Washington, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kristal Patricia Leonard, 34, of Big Arm, was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Colette Hadley, 32, of Steelton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 2 years and 1 month imprisonment; 3 years supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Shannon Marie O’Brien Murphy, 58, of Poplar, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for wire fraud.

Ebony Cherelle Tafoya, 31, of Midvale, Utah, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

