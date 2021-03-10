 Skip to main content
Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

U.S. District Court

Geremy Lee Pepper, 35, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm.

John Michael Dunne, 32, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Adan Barajas Bedal, 40, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Richard Joseph Stratton, 54, of Hamilton, was sentenced to 4 years supervised release for hazardous and injurious device on federal land.

