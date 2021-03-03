Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

U.S. District Court

Justin Patrick Kline, 34, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 3 years supervised release for receipt of a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony.

Sergio Alejandro Vallescillo Flores, 42, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment for illegal reentry.

Nathaniel Vincent Long, 41, of Missoula, was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Gregory Briar Schoenwald, 33, of Dillon, was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

