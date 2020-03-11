Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
felony sentence stockimage

U.S. District Court

Carly Deann Halcro, 36, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeremy David Medbery, 34 (currently incarcerated) was sentenced to  7 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Maxie Richard Arthur, 43, of Anaconda, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of unregistered firearm. 

Brooke Nicole Deneault, 27, of Helena, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute substances.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen
Crime

Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen

A Missoula couple is facing several felonies after a countywide burglary spree, spanning from a quarter million dollar heist from a Missoula jeweler in December to a break-in at a tow truck yard on Sunday.

Week 2 of Missoula double homicide trial underway
Crime

Week 2 of Missoula double homicide trial underway

"I thought maybe the boys took the truck, went down and punched somebody or stole some beer or something," Paul Kelley Jr. said Monday from the witness stand in a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court. "I just thought it was something stupid."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News