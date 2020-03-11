Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

U.S. District Court
Carly Deann Halcro, 36, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Jeremy David Medbery, 34 (currently incarcerated) was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
Maxie Richard Arthur, 43, of Anaconda, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of unregistered firearm.
Brooke Nicole Deneault, 27, of Helena, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute substances.