Felony sentences for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

U.S. District Court
Brandon Richmond Turner, 29, of Missoula, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Bradley Scott Lane, 37, of Stevensville, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months imprisonment ; 4 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
