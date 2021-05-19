Felony sentences for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

U.S. District Court
Kenneth Damien Hickman, 27, of Missoula, was sentenced to 3 years probation for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Scott Michael George Daniels, 31, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.