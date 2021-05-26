 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felony sentences for Wednesday, May 26, 2021
0 comments

Felony sentences for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. District Court

Robert Dane Imel-Patterson, 42, Bozeman, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine.

Todd William Weidler, 52, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua James Chappa, 45, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conversion of secured property and wire fraud.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News