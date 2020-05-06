Felony sentences for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Felony sentences for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

U.S. District Court

Paul Aaron Champion, 52, of Missoula, was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of firearm and ammunition.

Aurora Elizabeth Quinn, 37, of Missoula, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine.

Crystal Marie Buhler, 35, of Missoula, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

