Felony sentences for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

U.S. District Court

Ricardo Ramos Medina, 34, of Colonia Buenos Aires, Culiacan, Mexico, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; inactive supervised release for a period of 5 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Jose Daniel Ramirez, 57 (currently incarcerated), was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of firearm.

Christopher Fulco, 44, of Staten Island, New York, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; supervised release for a period of 3 years for mail fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud.

Martin James Walsh, 56, of Butte, was sentenced to time served; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Billy Dean Smith, 56, of Big Arm, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment; supervised release for a period of 10 years for sexual exploitation of a child.

Bradley John Stoick, 70, of Ketchum, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for dispensing controlled substances by a practitioner; and acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, subterfuge.

