Felony sentences for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Felony sentences for Wednesday, Oct. 6

U.S. District Court

Michael John Odom, 25, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 2 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of firearm and ammunition by prohibited person.

Joseph Madison Stremel, 37, of Kalispell, was sentenced to time served; 3 years supervised release for receipt of firearms and ammunition by person under indictment.

Steven Douglas Shipe, 53, of Butte, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ramon Gomez Delgado, 33, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to time served for illegal reentry.

David Ray Shaver, 34, address unknown, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Christopher Scott Jessop, 47, currently incarcerated, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Charles David Clement, 36, of Butte, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

