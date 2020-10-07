 Skip to main content
Felony sentences for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Felony sentences for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

U.S. District Court

Anthony Jacob Lugo, 32, of Harlingen, Texas, was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Trey Andrew Chance Bergman, 20, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.

Larry Wayne Price Jr., 40, of Bluefield, Virginia, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for knowingly making a false, fictitious statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Executive Branch of the government of the United States; wire fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering.

