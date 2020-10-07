Felony sentences for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

U.S. District Court
Anthony Jacob Lugo, 32, of Harlingen, Texas, was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Trey Andrew Chance Bergman, 20, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
Larry Wayne Price Jr., 40, of Bluefield, Virginia, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for knowingly making a false, fictitious statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Executive Branch of the government of the United States; wire fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering.
