Former associate pleads guilty to extortion attempts against Whitefish philanthropist

"At the time I didn't realize that was blackmail and I was breaking the law," Nash told U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto during the hearing. "I only wanted him to pay me what I believed he owed me and to leave me alone."

"Do you understand now that what you did is blackmail under the law?" DeSoto asked him.

"I do, your honor," Nash replied.

Federal law enforcement wrote in the initial charging documents that Nash began harassing "Businessman 1" for $250,000 in 2013, seeking money for his divorce, for which he blamed the entrepreneur. In the years that followed, Nash's alleged requests increased to $15 million. Also in the following years, harassment turned to threats to expose the businessman for allegedly salacious conduct, such as drugging, raping and, in one case, killing, women outside his marriages. Goguen has denied all such claims.

The plea agreement shaved off all the allegations of sexual misconduct against Goguen, leaving only charge related to a hollow threat by Nash to expose Goguen for allegedly scamming the Internal Revenue Service.

Nash's sentencing is set for Aug. 7 in U.S. District Court in Missoula.