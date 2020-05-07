Former associate pleads guilty to extortion attempts against Whitefish philanthropist

A California man on Thursday pleaded guilty to a years-long attempt to blackmail a Whitefish venture capitalist with requests that escalated from several hundred thousand to $15 million dollars.
Bryan Gregg Waterfield Nash, 56, was indicted in July 2019 in U.S. District Court in Missoula on charges of interstate stalking and interstate communication with intent to extort. Four months later, federal prosecutors piled on nine additional interstate stalking charges. On Monday, Nash signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of blackmail. Prosecutors, in turn, agreed to dismiss the other charges and recommend a five-year sentence of probation.
Court filings identify the central victim in Nash's case as "Businessman 1," although an attorney for Whitefish-based venture capitalist Michael Goguen confirmed to the Missoulian in August 2019 that Nash had tried for years to extort Goguen of several million dollars.
During Thursday's hearing, Nash still blamed "John Doe 1" for the incident. Nash claimed the businessman threatened his life, and that he only responded in a manner that he did not understand was illegal.
"At the time I didn't realize that was blackmail and I was breaking the law," Nash told U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto during the hearing. "I only wanted him to pay me what I believed he owed me and to leave me alone."
"Do you understand now that what you did is blackmail under the law?" DeSoto asked him.
"I do, your honor," Nash replied.
Federal law enforcement wrote in the initial charging documents that Nash began harassing "Businessman 1" for $250,000 in 2013, seeking money for his divorce, for which he blamed the entrepreneur. In the years that followed, Nash's alleged requests increased to $15 million. Also in the following years, harassment turned to threats to expose the businessman for allegedly salacious conduct, such as drugging, raping and, in one case, killing, women outside his marriages. Goguen has denied all such claims.
The plea agreement shaved off all the allegations of sexual misconduct against Goguen, leaving only charge related to a hollow threat by Nash to expose Goguen for allegedly scamming the Internal Revenue Service.
Nash's sentencing is set for Aug. 7 in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
Nash's criminal proceedings are just one of the bouts in a legal melee in which Goguen, whose local renown is tied to the Two Bear Air rescue helicopter rescue service, has found himself in recent years. In January he won $10.5 million in his counter-suit against a woman who initially brought a salacious lawsuit against the venture capitalist with allegations of brutal sexual abuses, many tied to Nash's allegations.
Her lawsuit, which led to Goguen's ouster as a partner at Sequoia Capital, a Silicon Valley firm, has been dismissed. A month earlier, the Whitefish Chief of Police sued Goguen in Flathead County District Court, alleging Goguen had sought to influence the criminal investigation against him, involving the aforementioned sexual misconduct allegations, by currying favor with the detective on the case. Chief Bill Dial alleges Goguen also met with Whitefish city officials in early 2019 with a request to terminate Dial or face their own lawsuit in which he would seek several million dollars in damages.
Goguen's attorneys have filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss Dial's case against him. Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison in February denied the motion to dismiss.
