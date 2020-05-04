Former BLM staffer pleads guilty to embezzlement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 49-year-old former staffer with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of wire fraud related to spending agency money on personal purchases.

Adrian Anthony Aragon signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last month, in which he agreed to plead guilty to the charge and prosecutors would agree to dismiss six other charges included in his March 5 indictment in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Prosecutors alleged Aragon had used government-issued credit cards to pay for personal travel and pottery, as well as personal cash withdrawals during his employment as an administrative assistant for the Bureau of Land Management. Aragon then doctored the account statements he turned into his supervisors to hide the unauthorized transactions, according to federal court filings.

In total, Aragon obtained or attempted to obtain approximately $20,900 in unauthorized government funds, according to court records.

During Monday's hearing, Aragon's federal public defender, John Rhodes, said the sentencing guidelines for his client laid out a possible 18- to 24-month sentence. Assistant U.S. District Attorney Ryan Weldon said during the hearing that the prosecution would not be seeking a sentence in a detention facility.

