Former day care owner, husband set to change plea in abuse case

A home visit by Child Protection Services showed the home "generally seemed in order," although Angela Cobler admitted to locking the girl in her room to keep her from running away, according to court records.

Authorities took a harder look at the situation after a doctor reported in July the girl was covered in bruises. A Child and Family support specialist went to the Cobler residence at the 2300 block of Strand Avenue, and reported the conditions to be "horrendous," according to court records. According to the search warrant, the girl was "bone thin," from having been locked in her room all day, had to use a bucket in the bedroom for a toilet "with no toilet paper to use except for one tissue she was also using to wipe her scabs with."

The girl told forensic interviewers the Coblers, her adoptive parents, would place duct tape on the floor to corral her into the sight of the surveillance cameras found in her and her brother's room. The girl's brother confirmed for authorities other discipline techniques, like throwing her to the ground, according to court documents.

Photographs and videos on the phones seized at the home reportedly showed one of the defendants repeatedly hitting the girl while she was naked and blindfolded, according to court documents. Text messages likewise showed discussions between Angela and Malcolm Cobler about mitigating the bruising in case people asked questions, according to court records.

