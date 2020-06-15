Former day care owner, husband set to change plea in abuse case

A former day care owner and her husband are set to change their pleas in a pair of child-abuse cases that alleged the use of leashes, malnourishment and videos of humiliating disciplinary tactics.
Angela and Malcolm Cobler each face nine charges, including child endangerment, assault on a minor and tampering with evidence, among others, filed in March 2019. District Court Judge John Larson has vacated the trial dates in both cases, and set a change-of-plea hearing for both Coblers on July 9. Those plea agreements have not yet been filed.
Angela Cobler was the former owner of Kids World Childcare in Missoula, although the business appeared to shut down prior to the allegations in the child-abuse case. The adopted children involved in this case, a girl and her brother, were removed from the Coblers' home in July 2018, according to court records.
Missoula police detectives began investigating the case in May 2018 after several people called 911 from the Goodwill store in Missoula, where they reported Malcolm Cobler had been walking a child around on a leash. At one point the man reportedly became upset with the child and yanked the leash so hard the girl's feet left the ground, customers told authorities.
A home visit by Child Protection Services showed the home "generally seemed in order," although Angela Cobler admitted to locking the girl in her room to keep her from running away, according to court records.
Authorities took a harder look at the situation after a doctor reported in July the girl was covered in bruises. A Child and Family support specialist went to the Cobler residence at the 2300 block of Strand Avenue, and reported the conditions to be "horrendous," according to court records. According to the search warrant, the girl was "bone thin," from having been locked in her room all day, had to use a bucket in the bedroom for a toilet "with no toilet paper to use except for one tissue she was also using to wipe her scabs with."
The girl told forensic interviewers the Coblers, her adoptive parents, would place duct tape on the floor to corral her into the sight of the surveillance cameras found in her and her brother's room. The girl's brother confirmed for authorities other discipline techniques, like throwing her to the ground, according to court documents.
Photographs and videos on the phones seized at the home reportedly showed one of the defendants repeatedly hitting the girl while she was naked and blindfolded, according to court documents. Text messages likewise showed discussions between Angela and Malcolm Cobler about mitigating the bruising in case people asked questions, according to court records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.