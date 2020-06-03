Former Flathead irrigation board staffer pleads not guilty to embezzlement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former staffer for a now-dissolved Flathead irrigation board pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to embezzling more than $27,000 from the organization from 2014 through 2017.

Johanna Estella Clark was indicted in February on 17 total charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly forging checks during her time as the Flathead Joint Board of Control's executive administrative assistant.

Federal prosecutors allege Clark used several of the board's credit cards to draw from its accounts without officials' knowledge or consent. The indictment tallies $25,197.31 in personal expenditures on such things like a guitar, more than $2,000 on silver coins, and more than $6,500 on cameras and equipment.

Another $502.26 went toward campaign signs for Clark's 2016 bid for a legislative House District, according to the indictment. Clark lost in the general election that year. According to records with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Clark had reported she paid for the signs through a personal loan.