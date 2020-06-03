Former Flathead irrigation board staffer pleads not guilty to embezzlement

A former staffer for a now-dissolved Flathead irrigation board pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to embezzling more than $27,000 from the organization from 2014 through 2017.
Johanna Estella Clark was indicted in February on 17 total charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly forging checks during her time as the Flathead Joint Board of Control's executive administrative assistant.
Federal prosecutors allege Clark used several of the board's credit cards to draw from its accounts without officials' knowledge or consent. The indictment tallies $25,197.31 in personal expenditures on such things like a guitar, more than $2,000 on silver coins, and more than $6,500 on cameras and equipment.
Another $502.26 went toward campaign signs for Clark's 2016 bid for a legislative House District, according to the indictment. Clark lost in the general election that year. According to records with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Clark had reported she paid for the signs through a personal loan.
The indictment also includes $2,328.12 in deposits made from the board's account into her own.
In order to complete the transactions, Clark used the names of board members in the bank fraud without their knowledge, prosecutors allege.
Clark has obtained a public defender in her case. She has been released on her own recognizance.
The Flathead Joint Board of Control, which represented roughly 2,400 irrigators in the Flathead, Mission and Jocko valleys, drew the attention of the FBI in 2017 some time after Clark was fired from the organization, according to a Flathead Beacon report from the time.
In 2018, Lake County District Court Judge James Manley ordered the outfit to dissolve, finding the board did not hold an election when it attempted to reestablish itself in 2014.
