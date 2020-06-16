Former Sentinel student's suit accuses ex-teacher of assault

A former Sentinel High School student who leveled sexual assault claims against his former teacher and DECA adviser last year has lodged a civil lawsuit in Missoula County District Court, claiming the school district and student organization failed to protect him.
Dylan Haggart, now 21, on June 5 filed a lawsuit against the Missoula County Public Schools District, Montana DECA, DECA Inc. and Mark Hartman, the former adviser and teacher accuses of sexual assault. Hartman has resigned his teaching job.
Hartman has not been charged with a crime related to Haggart's allegations, although the Missoula Police Department said Tuesday its investigation into the allegations remains ongoing. Hartman, through an attorney, has previously denied all the allegations. The Missoulian previously withheld Hartman's name, but is naming him now because the lawsuit is a public filing.
Haggart alleges the school district and DECA, a high school program that focuses students on marketing, finance, hospitality and management, were both negligent by failing to prevent the alleged grooming and abuse. The lawsuit accuses Hartman of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit seeks punitive damages.
Haggart said in September 2019 he was speaking out about the alleged abuse years later because someone close to him would be entering the DECA program. Haggart is represented in the civil case by attorneys Ben Everett of Anaconda and William Rideg of Missoula.
"Honestly, I’m just happy that we’re moving forward and something is getting done and that we’ll be able to get in front of a jury," Haggart told the Missoulian on Tuesday. "I’m looking forward to getting to the end of this process."
Haggart spoke about the alleged abuse, years of special treatment and "grooming" behavior in a previous interview with the Missoulian. He claimed Hartman had given him alcohol and marijuana while they were at Hartman's house, and then pretended to be asleep when Hartman assaulted him. Other students in the DECA class present during Haggart's time there described Hartman's attention on Haggart as a type of favoritism, which caused rifts in the high school business program and led the chapter president to resign. None who spoke to the Missoulian, however, suspected Hartman of sexual misconduct at the time.
The Sentinel administration had suspended an unnamed teacher in September as an investigation began into the allegations. Days later, the Montana DECA organization said it had suspended a Sentinel High School teacher pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.
In December, the Missoula County Public Schools confirmed with the Missoulian that the teacher had resigned while the investigation was ongoing. The school district said then that it had completed its investigation, and that its findings would not be made public due to the privacy rights of the individuals involved.
Dave Dalthorpe, a Helena attorney, confirmed Tuesday that he is representing Hartman in the case, but said his client had not yet been served on the civil complaint. Elizabeth Kaleva, a Missoula attorney who represents Missoula County Public Schools, declined to comment on the pending litigation.
A spokesperson for Montana DECA did not return a request for comment by press time.
The lawsuit alleges the abuse took place during Haggart's sophomore year at Sentinel, which he attended between 2014 to 2017. The 2019 Montana Legislature passed a law that extended the age deadline by which a victim of child sexual assault has to file a lawsuit against their abuser from 21 to 27.
