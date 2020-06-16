Former Sentinel student's suit accuses ex-teacher of assault

Haggart said in September 2019 he was speaking out about the alleged abuse years later because someone close to him would be entering the DECA program. Haggart is represented in the civil case by attorneys Ben Everett of Anaconda and William Rideg of Missoula.

"Honestly, I’m just happy that we’re moving forward and something is getting done and that we’ll be able to get in front of a jury," Haggart told the Missoulian on Tuesday. "I’m looking forward to getting to the end of this process."

Haggart spoke about the alleged abuse, years of special treatment and "grooming" behavior in a previous interview with the Missoulian. He claimed Hartman had given him alcohol and marijuana while they were at Hartman's house, and then pretended to be asleep when Hartman assaulted him. Other students in the DECA class present during Haggart's time there described Hartman's attention on Haggart as a type of favoritism, which caused rifts in the high school business program and led the chapter president to resign. None who spoke to the Missoulian, however, suspected Hartman of sexual misconduct at the time.