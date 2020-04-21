Geared up: Construction co. outfits Missoula County Sheriff's Office with face masks

A local construction company has taken up outfitting the Missoula County Sheriff's Office with face masks as calls for service continue on during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sheriff's Office received 25 on Tuesday in a socially-distant exchange outside the Missoula County Courthouse. These add to the 10 donated last week by Mostad Construction, as well as the nine headbands the company engineered and donated to nurses at the county jail to keep the protective gear from pinning their ears into an uncomfortable kink. The Sheriff's Office has a fleeting stockpile of protective gear, but these reusable masks will allow deputies to respond to calls where dispatch may have relayed information about a caller experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, said spokesperson Jeanette Smith.
"We have no idea how long this is going to go on," Smith said Tuesday. "This helps extend what we have for our officers and helps keep the public safe."
Loren Mostad, head of sales and marketing at Mostad Construction, said Tuesday he's been able to crank out between four and eight masks a day with the two 3-D printers purchased for this very task. Mostad said the idea came about after reading about a design from Billings, where a dentist, his son and a neurosurgeon have worked up a template that they put online, at makethemasks.com. The Billings Gazette reports the design has since been downloaded in 148 countries and six continents. The design leaves six holes near the mouth for filters that can be changed out over time.
"If it's a big deal in Billings, Missoula is probably having a harder time getting this stuff, especially first responders," Mostad said. "It took us about a week and a half, but now we're printing 24/7."
After running a few masks through the printer for law enforcement, Mostad said he's put aside a few for their own employees — still deemed "essential workers" by state officials who imposed the stay-at-home order — who might be concerned about working out in public. Indeed, the Missoula community has shown its industrious side in the last month, with a three-wheeled cycle manufacturer putting their own product on a hiatus while they build and send out hundreds of thousands of face shields for health care workers.
For a construction company, it's not quite what Mostad had in mind heading into 2020. But he said the 3-D printers will have a practical use for Mostad Construction once the pandemic has cleared, whether that's printing small-scale floor plans for contractor meetings or fabricating key chains for the new owners once the build is done, Mostad said. Family roots in law enforcement may have been a motivator, as well; Mostad's grandfather, Frank Cole, was assistant chief of the Missoula Police Department back in the '70s.
Mostad said the company is prepared to keep printing masks for first responders, and he's already put the word out to other agencies in town.
At Tuesday's handoff outside the Sheriff's Office, Mostad and his brother Lance, project manager at the family construction outfit, wished Undersheriff Rich Maricelli well in the weeks ahead.
"From our families to the families who support us, we wanted to say thank you," Mostad told Maricelli. "It's important to us."
Mostad hopes to donate at least 80 masks to the Sheriff's office in the coming weeks.
