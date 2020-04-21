Geared up: Construction co. outfits Missoula County Sheriff's Office with face masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local construction company has taken up outfitting the Missoula County Sheriff's Office with face masks as calls for service continue on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sheriff's Office received 25 on Tuesday in a socially-distant exchange outside the Missoula County Courthouse. These add to the 10 donated last week by Mostad Construction, as well as the nine headbands the company engineered and donated to nurses at the county jail to keep the protective gear from pinning their ears into an uncomfortable kink. The Sheriff's Office has a fleeting stockpile of protective gear, but these reusable masks will allow deputies to respond to calls where dispatch may have relayed information about a caller experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, said spokesperson Jeanette Smith.

"We have no idea how long this is going to go on," Smith said Tuesday. "This helps extend what we have for our officers and helps keep the public safe."