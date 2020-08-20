Griz basketball player held on felony charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A University of Montana basketball player was booked into the Missoula County jail Thursday morning on a felony strangulation charge and suspended from all university athletic-related activities, per the student-athlete code of conduct.

Naseem Ikena Gaskin, 20, is also held on a misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge. His initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday was postponed, court staff said.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Thursday officers were called at approximately 10:50 p.m. to the 300 block of East Front Street. A woman there reported Gaskin had strangled her and then pushed her off a bed, injuring her. The woman left the residence before contacting the police, and checked into a local motel, Welsh said. Gaskin was arrested based on the woman's statement and evidence officers gathered, Welsh said. Emergency services responded to the call but the woman declined transportation to the hospital, Welsh said.

The University of Montana on Thursday issued the following statement: