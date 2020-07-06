High school student charged with sex assault

The day after the incident, a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy spoke to the Seeley-Swan football coach, who arrived at the weight room directly after the alleged assault. The coach told the deputy the younger student was standing outside holding his rear end when he arrived at the school; the coach asked him what was wrong, and the student replied that he "just got raped," court records said.

The student and the coach went back inside and the coach went to put his coat in his office. Once he was in the locker room, he said he saw the high school student pinning the younger student down again with one knee on his back and a hand inside the crack of the younger student's buttocks. The coach said he had to repeatedly tell the high school student to get off the younger student.

The deputy spoke to eight other students in middle or high school who said they saw parts of the incidents. One student said on another occasion he had seen the high school student put his finger up another student's rear-end while lifting him off the ground, according to court records.

The deputy spoke to the high school student, who said he slapped the younger student on the buttocks because the younger student was "coming at" him and calling him gay. He denied penetrating the younger student.