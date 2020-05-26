High-speed chase ends with suspect climbing a tree, police say

A 26-year-old man allegedly took law enforcement on a high-speed chase through oncoming traffic, into a residential neighborhood and up a tree on Sunday after attacking members of his family, according to authorities.
Missoula law enforcement officers on Sunday were headed for a home east of Bonner on Highway 200 when they saw the suspect's vehicle heading west, according to court documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday. A Missoula County sheriff's deputy reported the vehicle, its driver later identified as 26-year-old Daniel Bow Degrey, had left Bonner heading toward Missoula on Interstate 90, driving westbound in the eastbound lane while several vehicles were on the road, according to charging documents.
Prosecutors said in court filings the chase took a turn up Van Buren Street as the suspect vehicle headed into the Rattlesnake neighborhood, a dead end, at approximately 50 miles per hour. The chase continued up to Sawmill Gulch Road until the road ended, according to court documents. Degrey then exited the vehicle and climbed a tree, according to court documents. When asked to come down, Degrey reportedly jumped out of the tree, yelled racial slurs at the officers and threatened to "crush their skulls," according to court documents.
Law enforcement described a brief struggle as they took Degrey into custody after he landed on the ground.
The disturbance call that set off the chase involved an attack at the home of Degrey's sister and mother outside Bonner, according to court documents. His sister told law enforcement Degrey showed up at their home Sunday afternoon, spit in her face and threw her to the ground by her throat. His mother said after she called to Degrey, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to court documents.
Missoula County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Degrey with two counts of partner or family member assault, fleeing from police and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. He is also charged with felony criminal endangerment, which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence if convicted.
At his initial appearance on Tuesday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set Degrey's bond at $25,000, citing a letter from the alleged victim in the case she found to be of "real concern."
"My concern is your safety, the safety of your family and the safety of the community," Holloway said.
Degrey's next hearing has been set for June 8.
