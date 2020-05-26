High-speed chase ends with suspect climbing a tree, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 26-year-old man allegedly took law enforcement on a high-speed chase through oncoming traffic, into a residential neighborhood and up a tree on Sunday after attacking members of his family, according to authorities.

Missoula law enforcement officers on Sunday were headed for a home east of Bonner on Highway 200 when they saw the suspect's vehicle heading west, according to court documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday. A Missoula County sheriff's deputy reported the vehicle, its driver later identified as 26-year-old Daniel Bow Degrey, had left Bonner heading toward Missoula on Interstate 90, driving westbound in the eastbound lane while several vehicles were on the road, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors said in court filings the chase took a turn up Van Buren Street as the suspect vehicle headed into the Rattlesnake neighborhood, a dead end, at approximately 50 miles per hour. The chase continued up to Sawmill Gulch Road until the road ended, according to court documents. Degrey then exited the vehicle and climbed a tree, according to court documents. When asked to come down, Degrey reportedly jumped out of the tree, yelled racial slurs at the officers and threatened to "crush their skulls," according to court documents.