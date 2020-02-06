Homicide suspect seeks new venue for trial

Attorneys for a man charged with killing two people at a downtown Missoula motel claim news coverage of their client's case has been "biased" in reporting the state's case against him,and called for the trial to be moved outside Missoula County, where potential jurors would be less attuned to reports.
Jonathan Reed Whitworth, 27 when he was arrested in October 2018, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon, along with two counts of felony intimidation.
Prosecutors allege Whitworth went into a downtown motel room and shot three people, killing two, and that his co-defendant, Preston Rossbach, followed up by stabbing two people on their way out of the room. According to charging documents, Rossbach told authorities after his arrest that they went to the hotel room to visit a drug dealer they suspected of selling them "bad drugs." The suspected dealer was not there, although Megan McLaughlin, 31, and Kyle Flink, 23, were killed in the shooting. A third person, Kaleb Williams, survived.
A motion and brief filed by Whitworth's attorneys on Jan. 31 cited reporting by the Missoulian, KPAX and NBC Montana as the cause of potential jurors' predisposition to finding Whitworth guilty.
"Due to the news coverage the people of Missoula are left thinking the court procedures are just a formality, but that Mr. Whitworth is guilty," wrote attorneys Ryan Archibald and Thomas Shoenleben of Bitterroot Law PLLC.
Two such requests in recent high-profile homicide cases have been declined. The defense team for Markus Kaarma, who was later convicted of homicide in the death of a 17-year-old German exchange student, twice asked a judge for a change of venue in light of news coverage on the case. Augustus Standingrock, a co-defendant who was charged after law enforcement found two bodies dismembered and partially dissolved in his basement, also asked for a different venue due to extensive media coverage. In both cases, the requests were denied.
Whitworth's attorneys cite Kaarma's case in their brief, noting news stories have not been as prolific in Whitworth's case, but arguing the coverage started with the presumption that he is guilty.
Missoula County prosecutors have not yet responded to the motion, nor has Judge Leslie Halligan issued a ruling on the matter.