Homicide suspect seeks new venue for trial

Attorneys for a man charged with killing two people at a downtown Missoula motel claim news coverage of their client's case has been "biased" in reporting the state's case against him,and called for the trial to be moved outside Missoula County, where potential jurors would be less attuned to reports.

Jonathan Reed Whitworth, 27 when he was arrested in October 2018, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon, along with two counts of felony intimidation.

Prosecutors allege Whitworth went into a downtown motel room and shot three people, killing two, and that his co-defendant, Preston Rossbach, followed up by stabbing two people on their way out of the room. According to charging documents, Rossbach told authorities after his arrest that they went to the hotel room to visit a drug dealer they suspected of selling them "bad drugs." The suspected dealer was not there, although Megan McLaughlin, 31, and Kyle Flink, 23, were killed in the shooting. A third person, Kaleb Williams, survived.

