'I heard gunshots ... and them scream': Testimony underway in Missoula double homicide trial

As time went on after Rossbach's and Whitworth's arrests, "this case started to become more shaped by the lawyers than it was the initial investigation," Rapkoch said, citing the information that would later come from Rossbach's cellmates and others seeking leniency.

Kilby said those who have agreed to testify in the trial have taken risks to do so.

Labenza Charlo, who Kilby said was given immunity in the case, arrived in court to testify on Tuesday in shackles and an orange jumpsuit. Charlo is facing drug charges in Missoula District Court related to the shooting. She was on release until February, after she was arrested at a hotel in Polson. Court filings allege she was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while babysitting two small children at the motel room. For violating the terms of her release on the Missoula drug charge, she was booked into the Missoula County jail last month.

In testimony, Charlo said she got the sense something was wrong when she went with them to the motel where she had bought the drugs that supposedly put one of Whitworth’s family members in the hospital. She had been disturbed by the rap song coming through the speakers in the pickup. The lyrics, and the way Whitworth rowdily sang along with them, felt threatening, she said during testimony on Tuesday.