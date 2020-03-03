'I heard gunshots ... and them scream': Testimony underway in Missoula double homicide trial

The story of a drug-fueled robbery that left two people dead and a third person wounded in a downtown Missoula motel unfolded Tuesday on Day Two of a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court.
Lead Missoula County prosecutor Jordan Kilby said in opening statements the defendant, 19-year-old Preston Rossbach, was an active participant in the killings of three people by Jonathan Whitworth at the Mountain Valley Inn on Oct. 18, 2018. The two of them, led by a woman who was Whitworth’s alleged drug dealer, went to a room where they expected to find another drug dealer, the source of some “bad drugs” that had put Whitworth's family member in the hospital, according to testimony on Tuesday.
Whitworth, who is being tried separately, is scheduled for trial in April.
Missoula Police patrol officer Rico Suazo was first to arrive on scene, believing he was walking into a simple assault case. In testimony, he said he and responding officers found Megan McLaughlin, 31, shot four times, twice in the head, once in the neck and once in the arm; Jason Flink, 25, was shot three times, twice in the back and once in the head.
Suazo also saw Kaleb Williams on the bed, calling out for help. He was shot once in the arm and the bullet had ripped through to his back. Williams had also been stabbed.
“Jesus,” Suazo is heard saying on the body camera footage that was rolling as he walked into the motel room.
Williams had been sleeping on the bed when the shooting began.
“(Williams) has very, very little memory of what happened,” Kilby said. “What he does remember is waking up and seeing the defendant standing in front of him.”
Kilby said Rossbach had stabbed the victims to make sure they were dead after the gunfire. Video from the motel shows Rossbach leaving the hotel room with the knife, she said.
Greg Rapkoch, Rossbach’s public defender, took aim during his opening statements at the witnesses prosecutors will bring in to testify. Many details implicating Rossbach in the stabbing, he said, have come from jailhouse informants looking to get deals in their own cases.
Rossbach had not been under arrest when police tracked a pickup from the motel to the home where many of Rossbach’s family members were arrested. Rossbach was brought to the police station because he was 18 at the time and needed to stay with his family, Rapkoch said.
“This is a kid without a lawyer, without parents, without shoes on at the time,” Rapkoch said.
Detectives eventually did speak with Rossbach and determined he was a suspect. Shortly afterward, he was charged with the homicides. Whitworth and others involved in the incident were still on the run when Rossbach was speaking with detectives, Rapkoch said.
As time went on after Rossbach's and Whitworth's arrests, "this case started to become more shaped by the lawyers than it was the initial investigation," Rapkoch said, citing the information that would later come from Rossbach's cellmates and others seeking leniency.
Kilby said those who have agreed to testify in the trial have taken risks to do so.
Labenza Charlo, who Kilby said was given immunity in the case, arrived in court to testify on Tuesday in shackles and an orange jumpsuit. Charlo is facing drug charges in Missoula District Court related to the shooting. She was on release until February, after she was arrested at a hotel in Polson. Court filings allege she was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while babysitting two small children at the motel room. For violating the terms of her release on the Missoula drug charge, she was booked into the Missoula County jail last month.
In testimony, Charlo said she got the sense something was wrong when she went with them to the motel where she had bought the drugs that supposedly put one of Whitworth’s family members in the hospital. She had been disturbed by the rap song coming through the speakers in the pickup. The lyrics, and the way Whitworth rowdily sang along with them, felt threatening, she said during testimony on Tuesday.
"Catch a case, don't snitch, that's mando (mandatory). Ride for your clique, that's mando," read the lyrics.
Charlo spoke about the moments leading up to the shooting, how Rossbach was quiet until they reached the motel and accompanied her and Whitworth inside, she said. When they got to the room, the dealer wasn't there, so Charlo asked the three people inside to let her know when the dealer returned.
Charlo, Whitworth and Rossbach left the room, but only made it a few steps out the door before Whitworth wanted to return to the room.
"Were you aware at the time of what was about to happen?" Kilby asked.
"No," Charlo said.
"Have any thoughts about a robbery?" Kilby asked.
"Maybe a little bit, but I didn't think they were going to kill them," Charlo said from the witness stand.
Once inside the room again, Charlo said Flink offered the visitors a hit of his marijuana vape pen, to which Whitworth responded, "F---, no." That's when Charlo said she saw Whitworth raise a gun near the left side of her head. She crouched and retreated to a nearby closet.
"I heard gunshots and I heard Megan and them scream," Charlo said. "I barely remember it. … I heard more gunshots go off and then I didn't hear anything except for, 'Let's go.'"
Charlo said she never saw Rossbach with a weapon during the shooting while she was crouched. Whitworth told her to flee the room, she said. They both ran back to the pickup, with Rossbach in tow, some time later.
She said that on the way back to her mother's apartment, Whitworth and Rossbach discussed the possibility of killing her and her boyfriend, who had come along as well. Rossbach, sitting in the passenger seat directly in front of Charlo, leaned back his seat, put a knife in her face and said "You didn't see nothing," Charlo said. Back at the apartment, Whitworth took Charlo inside and appeared to look around. Ultimately, he left, Charlo said.
The trial, which is in recess through Wednesday, begins again at 9 a.m. on Thursday.