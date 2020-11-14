In Missoula, three coroner's inquests delayed by COVID

***

On Thursday, Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith said no deputies had been placed on leave after the incident on the Clark Fork, and after the department reviewed the "facts and circumstances, there were no policy or procedural changes."

The Missoula Police Department this week said the officer involved in the Brown shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as officers had been after the deaths of Cogar and Gill. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Friday the officers involved in Cogar's and Gill's deaths have returned to duty and there were no significant changes to policies following internal investigations of whether departmental policy was properly applied.

Last week's officer-involved shooting in Missoula is the fifth to have taken place since early 2018, and Brown was the only suspect who wielded a knife at police; the four others had drawn firearms on police, according to police.

"However, one of Chief White's first acts in office was to review our existing policy manual and make minor changes, to include updating the MPD 'Use of Force' policy," Welsh said.