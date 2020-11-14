In Missoula, three coroner's inquests delayed by COVID

Seventeen months have passed since 17-year-old Luke Comerford drowned in the river while fleeing from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, although the process in determining whether law enforcement's actions in that instance were justified has yet to reach its conclusion.
Joe and Katherine Comerford, Luke's parents, said finishing the process is important because they still lack key information about how their son — a big-hearted peer in school and workhorse on the Thompson Falls High School football team — died.
"We welcome any and all information we can get out of it," Joe Comerford said Friday. "No matter who it's from."
Matt Jennings, chief criminal prosecutor for the Missoula County Attorney's Office, said the COVID-19 pandemic has cast some doubt over the urgency to complete the coroner's inquests, which requires the county attorney's office to gather jurors.
"I feel some responsibility to bring jurors who we demand to appear by summons for these," Jennings said. "It's a difficult balancing act to get the information out to the public and not creating a health risk because of the inquest."
Three coroner's inquests, including a hearing on Comerford's death, have so far been delayed due to COVID-19, Jennings said. The two others: Steven Gill was shot and killed by Missoula police on Missoula's Northside during a drug-related call in September 2019; Frank Cogar, 35, was shot and killed by three Missoula police officers in his car in the Hollywood Trailer Court in January when he refused to give up his handgun. Earlier this week, the Montana Department of Justice said the Missoula County Attorney's Office would arrange a coroner's inquest for the death of Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, who a Missoula police officer shot on Nov. 7. In that case, police responded to a domestic violence call and found Brown "actively involved in assaulting the victims," according to Missoula police. Police first attempted to use a Taser to stop Brown, but when that proved ineffective and Brown continued advancing on the officer with a large kitchen knife, the officer fired four rounds from his weapon, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said Thursday. The details of Brown's gunshot wounds have not yet been released pending an autopsy, White said.
Coroner's inquests are public proceedings in which the county attorney's office presents to a jury the evidence in a death that occurred during an arrest by law enforcement, or while in jail or prison. In a court trial-like setting, a coroner presides over the hearing, and the jury then determines if law enforcement's actions were justified. While prosecutors are duty-bound to present the evidence gathered by an independent law enforcement agency, the statutory mechanism for accountability departs from typical court hearings in that no one in the proceedings represents the dead. In 2019, the Billings Gazette found in 39 fatal police encounters statewide since 2012, every officer's actions were found to be justified at the end of a coroner's inquest. In Missoula County, no coroner's inquests have been completed since the Gazette published its findings.
***
Comerford, the Thompson Falls teen, had been one of four people involved in a vehicle theft in Moses Lake, Washington, on June 18, 2019, according to law enforcement. Moses Lake police located the vehicle in Missoula County using its OnStar tracking system, then notified the sheriff's office here about the stolen vehicle; a handgun had been in the backseat at the time the vehicle was stolen, police said. Missoula County Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle and detained three of its passengers, but Comerford jumped into the Clark Fork River, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said then. At one point, the teen did return to shore and speak with deputies, but then went back into the river, according to the sheriff's office. Roughly an hour later, rescue teams canvassing the river pulled Comerford from the water. Comerford was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.
Comerford's parents said the car theft that preceded his death did not quite fit the frame of who Luke was, but they could see, not long after he turned 17, that he had started hanging around with "the wrong kids."
"Look, he was there, he made a bad decision," Joe Comerford said. "We absolutely understand that. … As parents, we can tell him and tell him and tell him. But until they get burned, you just hope… This was just such a freak deal."
Support Local Journalism
The peers and community who memorialized Comerford with a plaque and tree overlooking the T-Falls football field in 2019 remember him not as a criminal, but someone who held a lot of potential.
"He could connect with anybody at their level and make them feel important," Katherine Comerford said of her son. "That's how kind he was, and understanding."
Joe Comerford remembers his son as a humble, skilled hunter at a young age, and quick to learn when helping his father, who makes a living building houses. It's the things other students have told Luke's parents since his death, how he helped them with homework late at night or developed an artistic touch in school, that gave them the full sense of his potential. This fall would have been the beginning of their son's senior year, a sort-of page-turning moment when Luke could have put his potential to work on his future.
"He was absolutely so far ahead of his age in all respects," Joe Comerford said. "I guess I took it for granted, but now I see."
***
On Thursday, Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith said no deputies had been placed on leave after the incident on the Clark Fork, and after the department reviewed the "facts and circumstances, there were no policy or procedural changes."
The Missoula Police Department this week said the officer involved in the Brown shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as officers had been after the deaths of Cogar and Gill. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Friday the officers involved in Cogar's and Gill's deaths have returned to duty and there were no significant changes to policies following internal investigations of whether departmental policy was properly applied.
Last week's officer-involved shooting in Missoula is the fifth to have taken place since early 2018, and Brown was the only suspect who wielded a knife at police; the four others had drawn firearms on police, according to police.
"However, one of Chief White's first acts in office was to review our existing policy manual and make minor changes, to include updating the MPD 'Use of Force' policy," Welsh said.
Jennings said Thursday the county attorney's office had planned on conducting the three coroner's inquests in April or May, to be held back-to-back-to-back. Court officials, however, stalled the proceedings as the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Trials, similarly, have been delayed again and again, and Jennings said parties are working to resolve criminal cases rather than gather dozens of potential jurors at the courthouse. Last month, the county attorney's office considered scheduling the coroner's inquests in December, although with new record-setting daily COVID-19 case counts in Missoula County and across the state, Jennings thought it better to wait out of concern for public health. Large gatherings are not advised because of the contagious nature of the coronavirus, and local health officials recently advised people to stay home if they can.
In the meantime, Jennings said the county attorney's office is looking for ways to share information with families who have been waiting over a year, like Comerford's parents. The investigative material falls under confidential criminal justice information, so law enforcement and prosecutors aren't allow to share that information with outside parties, even families of the dead. Jennings said his office is trying to find creative solutions so more information can be shared.
"We do take that responsibility to the public very seriously, and we're trying to look at other alternatives to get more information out when we can," Jennings said.
Katherine and Joe Comerford said they would welcome any more information that could come their way.
"We just want to know (law enforcement's) perspective, what they claim happened down there," Katherine Comerford said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.