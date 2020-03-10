Jailhouse informants testify in double homicide trial

Pressure on jailhouse informants to keep quiet in a double homicide trial was apparent Tuesday for the pair that decided to testify anyway.
Two inmates at the Missoula County Detention Facility testified in the trial in Missoula County District Court that Preston Rossbach had allegedly shared details of the killings since he and another man were arrested.
The inmates, both jailed on unrelated matters, testified about the retaliation they feared for speaking out in Rossbach's case, citing pressure from gangs in the state prison system, while past court filings indicate the defendant's family has leveled threats as well. In an August 2019 order, then-District Court Judge Karen Townsend wrote the deposition of one of the witnesses would be videotaped, pointing to prosecutors' concerns that the witness may be seriously injured or even killed before Rossbach's case reached trial.
"I wasn't going to testify," that jailhouse witness said on the stand on Tuesday. "My family has been brought into this. On the streets they're having issues. … But like I said, in my mind it's worth it for me."
Both men testified that they had spoken to law enforcement for the case because they found the details they claimed Rossbach shared to be "sickening," and that testifying was "the right thing to do."
One of the witnesses also testified that Rossbach had asked him to “get” another inmate who also planned to offer testimony.
"I took it as asking if I could kill (an inmate) because he's a witness in the case," the man testified.
While the two inmates testified in open court, the Missoulian has decided to not name them given the threats against their lives discussed in court and safety concern earlier cited by the judge.
Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, 28 when he was arrested, are accused of a drug-related attack on three people in a room at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018 that killed Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughin, 31. A third man, Kaleb Williams, survived a gunshot and stab wounds.
Whitworth, who is being tried separately, is scheduled for trial next month.
Both inmates on Tuesday testified to the core of prosecutors' allegations: that Whitworth fired the gun that struck all three occupants in the room, and Rossbach told them he followed up by stabbing them to ensure no witnesses survived.
"Jonathan went into the hotel, pulled a gun out, shot two, proceeded to shoot the third and the gun went dry. That's when he asked Preston to step in with the knife," one of the men said Rossbach had told him.
Still, several discrepancies emerged from the testimony, such as where Rossbach was living at the time, where people were standing in the room during the alleged attack, and who went into the motel room. One man testified Rossbach had told him McLaughlin was pregnant; a Missoula police detective testified later on Tuesday that she was not.
One man who testified Tuesday had a cooperation agreement in the works, but that was essentially flushed after he was charged with a handful of new felony charges. The other may see a charge, failing to register as a violent offender, dropped as part of the preliminary cooperation agreement introduced in court on Tuesday. And although he is currently in the middle of a 25-year prison sentence, that inmate is potentially eligible for parole this month, he testified.
Despite gang affiliations or recent threats, the man said he was testifying out of principle.
"I feel like I'm doing the right thing in this," he said. "From what I've heard, from Preston, I don't believe in people getting killed for no reason."
The prosecution continues its case Wednesday.