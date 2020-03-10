Jailhouse informants testify in double homicide trial

"I took it as asking if I could kill (an inmate) because he's a witness in the case," the man testified.

While the two inmates testified in open court, the Missoulian has decided to not name them given the threats against their lives discussed in court and safety concern earlier cited by the judge.

Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, 28 when he was arrested, are accused of a drug-related attack on three people in a room at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018 that killed Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughin, 31. A third man, Kaleb Williams, survived a gunshot and stab wounds.

Whitworth, who is being tried separately, is scheduled for trial next month.

Both inmates on Tuesday testified to the core of prosecutors' allegations: that Whitworth fired the gun that struck all three occupants in the room, and Rossbach told them he followed up by stabbing them to ensure no witnesses survived.

"Jonathan went into the hotel, pulled a gun out, shot two, proceeded to shoot the third and the gun went dry. That's when he asked Preston to step in with the knife," one of the men said Rossbach had told him.