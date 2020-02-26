Judge: 'It's women that commit this crime'

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a Missoula woman's two embezzlement convictions based on a few key factors, among them a state prosecutor's concession she is entitled to a new trial.

Linda Faye Harris, 61, will also appear before a new judge following Tuesday's order. In her appeal, Harris argued the judge presiding over her case showed bias when he was open about both prematurely considering her guilty and surmising women to be more often guilty of embezzlement than men.

"It's women that commit this crime most of the time," District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps III said, according to the transcripts from the January 2018 sentencing hearing included in court filings. "And they commit it big time. And it seems like once they start doing it, they just keep coming back. And she's evidence of that pattern."

Harris was convicted in a bench trial in 2017 on two counts of felony theft by embezzlement for taking $9,493 from Gentle Dental and $24,890 from Northwest Denture Center.

Harris initially pleaded no contest to both charges. After hearing evidence presented at a restitution hearing, however, Deschamps asked Harris if she'd like to withdraw the pleas and challenge the charges at trial. She agreed, and Deschamps set the case for a bench trial.

