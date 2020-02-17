Judge: University of Montana, Hauck, Haslam not liable in Griz player assault

According to court records of the initial assault, Brown attended an alcohol-fueled gathering hosted by Willison’s roommate last November.

When Willison returned home that night and attempted to shut the party down, Brown, "who was visibly intoxicated … stood on a table and removed a lightbulb from a light fixture to darken the House (sic) while loudly and vociferously proclaiming that the social gathering at the House would continue," according to the documents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A tussle ensued when Willison tried to force Brown from the table, but people kept the two apart, the suit said. Brown then left, but returned and “without warning, punched Noah in the face, dislodging one of Noah’s teeth, loosening several other of Noah’s teeth, and fracturing Noah’s maxilla," the upper jaw.

He didn’t have dental insurance at the time, but has needed a steady stream of surgeries and other procedures in the year since, Willison told the Missoulian last year.