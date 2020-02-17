Judge: University of Montana, Hauck, Haslam not liable in Griz player assault

A judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Montana, head football coach Bobby Hauck and athletic director Kent Haslam were responsible for a football player who punched out a Missoula resident’s teeth and broke his jaw at a party in 2018.
The dismissal, filed Thursday, Feb. 13, in Missoula County District Court, says UM, Hauck and Haslam cannot be held liable for the actions of their student-athletes at unaffiliated events, such as the off-campus house party where the assault took place.
Griz defensive end Lorenzo Brown pleaded guilty in January 2019 to assaulting Noah Willison, breaking his upper jaw and causing other facial injuries at an off-campus party in November 2018.
Brown was ordered to pay nearly $28,000 in restitution to Willison, which Willison said was needed for mounting medical and dental bills incurred while treating his injuries. However, Missoula Municipal Court Judge Sam Warren ordered the restitution be paid in $100 monthly increments over the span of the next 22 years.
Willison told the Missoulian in October that the now-dismissed lawsuit claiming negligence by UM, Hauck and Haslam was needed so he could pay the dental bills now, rather than with the installment plan ordered on Brown.
According to court records of the initial assault, Brown attended an alcohol-fueled gathering hosted by Willison’s roommate last November.
When Willison returned home that night and attempted to shut the party down, Brown, "who was visibly intoxicated … stood on a table and removed a lightbulb from a light fixture to darken the House (sic) while loudly and vociferously proclaiming that the social gathering at the House would continue," according to the documents.
A tussle ensued when Willison tried to force Brown from the table, but people kept the two apart, the suit said. Brown then left, but returned and “without warning, punched Noah in the face, dislodging one of Noah’s teeth, loosening several other of Noah’s teeth, and fracturing Noah’s maxilla," the upper jaw.
He didn’t have dental insurance at the time, but has needed a steady stream of surgeries and other procedures in the year since, Willison told the Missoulian last year.
In the dismissed lawsuit, Willison and his attorney, Tim Bechtold of Bechtold Law Firm, argued that UM officials should be held liable for the actions of football players who receive scholarships, partially because they are held to rigorous standards and schedules — essentially making them wards of the university — and because UM should have “foreseen” that football players will drink and become violent, and should head off this behavior.
In the dismissal order, the District Court Judge John Larson outlined Willison’s argument: “given the number of times in the recent past that football players at the University have committed violent acts against Missoula's community members, including acts of assault, rape, and felony burglary, this Court should find that it is completely foreseeable that football players will continue to commit these violent crimes if left unsupervised and unsanctioned by the University.”
The court disagreed, however, finding that Willison did not prove UM or its officials have a “special relationship” with student-athletes insofar as it has custody or control over them, nor can it foresee and be held responsible for their activities on weekends at off-campus, unaffiliated social events.
Willison and his attorney also argued that UM’s decision to fire former head football coach Robin Pflugrad and former athletic director Jim O’Day in 2012 following sexual assault allegations against some football players amounted to UM acknowledging officials in these positions were responsible for the actions of players.
The court disagreed, saying the university’s “personnel decisions do not amount to a concession that it owes a duty” to protect people from the actions of its student-athletes.