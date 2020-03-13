Jury deliberating double homicide case

A jury took a double homicide case into deliberation shortly after noon on Friday, after two weeks of testimony and the morning's closing arguments in Missoula County District Court.
Preston Rossbach, 19, is accused in an alleged drug robbery in which two people were shot to death and a third wounded in a downtown Missoula motel. Prosecutors allege he stabbed one man who had been shot to death and stabbed the survivor to ensure no witnesses survived the night, although Kaleb Williams survived anyway. Jonathan Whitworth, whose trial is scheduled for April, is the accused shooter. Surveillance footage from the hotel puts them both Whitworth and Rossbach coming and going from the motel room that night.
"The defendant participated in what was a robbery that cost two completely unsuspecting and innocent people their lives and left another wounded," Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jordan Kilby said during closing arguments. "He had a plan to commit a robbery and leave no witnesses, and when his buddy started firing, he stepped up."
The defense team claimed Rossbach was only following Whitworth, an older brother figure for Rossbach even though his life had become unhinged with custodial problems and drug use.
"This was Jon's world," said lead defense attorney Greg Rapkoch. "He just drug Preston into it, moment by moment, as he spiraled out of control."
Rapkoch also spent much of the closing arguments on discrediting the inmates who said Rossbach had shared details about the killings with them at the Missoula County jail, and others who refused to testify until they were hauled in on a warrant forcing them to do so. Many of the witnesses called by the state testified to different versions of the events, including how they entered the room, who was stabbed and where people were standing in the room when the shooting began.
Rossbach was charged with two counts of accountability to deliberate homicide, and assault with a weapon. He's also charged with intimidating two people who were in the suspected getaway car, two people who testified last week that Rossbach put a knife in a woman's face and said "You didn't see nothin'."
And, he faces a charge of tampering with evidence, for allegedly hiding the knife used in the robbery.
Whitworth's defense attorney, Tom Schoenleben, has declined to comment on the allegations against Whitworth during Rossbach's trial.