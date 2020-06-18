Lake County: Armed robbery suspects sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake County authorities are searching for suspects in an armed robbery reported early Thursday in the Ninepipes area, Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release.

Dispatch received the call at 4:15 a.m. from a man who said he awoke to find three or four people rifling through vehicles in his driveway. The man told law enforcement he fired a warning shot and the suspects returned fire.

The man shot again toward the suspects as they fled in an SUV, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle is described as an older model Jeep or other small-wheel base SUV with a "square body design," although the man could not make out a color of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's office at 406-883-7301 or email lcso@lakemt.gov.

