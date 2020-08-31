Man, 30, charged with carjacking

Charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court on Monday state the owner of the vehicle was parked outside of Little Caesar's Pizza on Aug. 25 with a friend, while two other friends were inside. A man walked up to the car and told the vehicle owner, "get out of the car or you will be stabbed," according to charging documents. The two men got out of the car and the man who just walked up, later identified as Redthunder, got in and drove away, according to court documents.