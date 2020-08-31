Man, 30, charged with carjacking

A 30-year-old man arrested a week ago after allegedly stealing a car at knifepoint has been charged with felony robbery.
Marcus Eli Redthunder, Jr., is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center on $20,000 bond. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum 40 years in state prison.
Redthunder has not yet entered a plea to the charge.
Charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court on Monday state the owner of the vehicle was parked outside of Little Caesar's Pizza on Aug. 25 with a friend, while two other friends were inside. A man walked up to the car and told the vehicle owner, "get out of the car or you will be stabbed," according to charging documents. The two men got out of the car and the man who just walked up, later identified as Redthunder, got in and drove away, according to court documents.
Another customer who witnessed the incident followed the stolen vehicle and provided its location to law enforcement, according to charging documents. Police located the vehicle on South Higgins Avenue and eventually stopped the vehicle on Gerald Avenue. After Redthunder was arrested, police and the vehicle owner found a backpack. After obtaining a search warrant for the backpack, police found a 14-inch machete as well as a box cutter, according to charging documents.
Redthunder declined to speak with officers about the incident.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.