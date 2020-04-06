Man accused of raping mentally disabled man at shelter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was accused of raping a mentally disabled man at the Poverello Center on Friday after police responded to help remove the man from the shelter.

According to Missoula County Justice Court documents, Jace Toribio Bullcoming, 35, was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, Montana's rape statute, after police began investigating a possible assault.

Bullcoming was staying at the Poverello Center when staff called police to remove him after he apparently licked another resident of the shelter, according to charging documents. He refused to leave until officers physically removed him.

After staff told police Bullcoming had possibly licked another resident's face, police spoke with the alleged victim as part of a possible assault investigation. According to court records, police believed the victim was developmentally disabled, and later confirmed with his mental health case worker that he was disabled, and had recently been released from Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs.

That man told police that Bullcoming had led him into a bathroom at the homeless shelter where Bullcoming performed sexual acts on him. He told police he felt he didn't have a choice and that Bullcoming was pressuring him, according to the documents.