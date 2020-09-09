Man arrested after Missoula trailer fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man is in custody after a fire started in Missoula's westside neighborhood Tuesday night in a trailer home and caught two trees, sending flames 50 feet in the air, according to the Missoula Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Defoe Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The blaze, which had moved from the trailer to the trees, was visible from several blocks away, according to a press release from MFD issued Wednesday. Northwestern Energy was called to the scene to cut the power to the involved trailer and a nearby trailer because the power lines were sparking, according to the release.

The neighboring trailer was threatened by the fire, but crews were able to stamp out the burn before it spread to the second trailer.

Missoula Emergency Services ambulances were on scene to assist. No injuries were reported and both trailers were unoccupied, according to the release.

Missoula police arrested a man near the scene, according to the release. The man in custody is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.

This story will be updated.

