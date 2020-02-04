You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for endangerment after downtown crash
Vehicle Wreck

A vehicle sits wrecked on landscaping rocks at the corner of Madison Street and East Front on Monday. Missoula City Police received reports of the vehicle driving erratically before the crash, after which Brandon Eugene Bird was arrested for the incident.

 Tom Bauer

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after police responded to a grey passenger car high-centered on landscaping rocks near a riverside hotel in downtown Missoula.

Dispatch received reports of a similar vehicle driving erratically in the area at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Missoula Police Sgt. Matt Stonesifer said. After responding to a different report of a vehicle atop a number of large rocks near Madison Street and East Front, outside the Double Tree Hotel, officers determined the vehicle to be the same in the previous reports, Stonesifer said. 

Brandon Eugene Bird was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, negligent endangerment, driving while under the influence and failure to give notice of an accident. 

No one appeared injured from the incident, Stonesider said.

