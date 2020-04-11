Man arrested for recording minor at Missoula Target

Missoula police arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of recording a minor in a bathroom at Target.
Steven Christopher Baltz, 38, faces a count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a felony count of sexual abuse of children, if charged.
Missoula Police Department Sgt. Patrick Erbacher said Baltz allegedly used his phone to record a child in one of the bathroom stalls at Target. An employee called police, who took Baltz into custody at the scene. Baltz is scheduled to appear in court May 4.
A conviction for sexual abuse of children in Montana can result in a maximum life sentence and a fine of up to $50,000.
