Man arrested for recording minor at Missoula Target

Man arrested for recording minor at Missoula Target

{{featured_button_text}}
Steven Christopher Baltz

Steven Christopher Baltz 

Missoula police arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of recording a minor in a bathroom at Target.

Steven Christopher Baltz, 38, faces a count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a felony count of sexual abuse of children, if charged.

Missoula Police Department Sgt. Patrick Erbacher said Baltz allegedly used his phone to record a child in one of the bathroom stalls at Target. An employee called police, who took Baltz into custody at the scene. Baltz is scheduled to appear in court May 4.

A conviction for sexual abuse of children in Montana can result in a maximum life sentence and a fine of up to $50,000.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News