Man arrested in Missoula shooting; victim in critical condition

A man wanted in connection with a Monday evening shooting in Miller Creek that left the victim in critical condition was arrested Tuesday evening in Lake County, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Zakai Houck, also known as Kai William, had been identified as a person of interest after a man who'd been shot multiple times was found lying in Ancabide Lane, authorities said.

Authorities searched through the day Tuesday for Houck, in his early 20s, describing him as armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Houck was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and was being questioned about his possible role in the shooting, Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said in a press release Tuesday. Houck, in his early 20s, is also being held on an outstanding warrant, McDermott said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is at a hospital in critical condition, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

Mel Bermes, who’s lived on Ancabide Lane for 42 years, was the first to find the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.