Man arrested in Missoula shooting; victim in critical condition

A man wanted in connection with a Monday evening shooting in Miller Creek that left the victim in critical condition was arrested Tuesday evening in Lake County, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Zakai Houck, also known as Kai William, had been identified as a person of interest after a man who'd been shot multiple times was found lying in Ancabide Lane, authorities said.
Authorities searched through the day Tuesday for Houck, in his early 20s, describing him as armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Houck was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and was being questioned about his possible role in the shooting, Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said in a press release Tuesday. Houck, in his early 20s, is also being held on an outstanding warrant, McDermott said.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is at a hospital in critical condition, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.
Mel Bermes, who’s lived on Ancabide Lane for 42 years, was the first to find the victim lying in the street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“We were just watching that (Michael) Jordan documentary,” Bermes told the Missoulian on Tuesday. “I looked out the bedroom window expecting rain. I saw him laying in the street. We get old people walking up and down the street walking dogs; thought it was one of them that just fell.”
Bermes walked out in the street and said he saw the man lying on his back, right arm moving “like when you make a snow angel in the snow." His leg appeared to be twitching. Bermes noted a big wound on the man’s face above his eye. Bermes did not recognize the man and said he couldn’t tell how old he was due to the amount of blood. The man did not respond as Bermes yelled to him, and his breathing appeared to be labored, Bermes said.
Bermes could also see a handle of a pistol sticking out from the man’s belt line, he said.
The Ancabide Lane neighborhood is typically quiet as most residents are elderly, Bermes said. He didn’t hear any gunshots because he is hard of hearing and had the volume up to watch the documentary.
About a dozen law enforcement officers arrived after Bermes called police, he said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.