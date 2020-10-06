Man changes plea on sexual assault, rape of 5 victims

A 22-year-old man entered Alford pleas to the sexual assault or rape of five different women from July to November in 2019.
Brandon James Blackgoat, 22, entered his pleas as part of a plea agreement in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.
Blackgoat was initially charged with one count of sexual assault in late 2019 after a woman reported she had woken up to find a stranger, later identified as Blackgoat, groping her in her apartment. Missoula police gathered evidence and surveillance camera footage from the ROAM Student Living apartments that showed Blackgoat entered the building at 5:30 a.m., three hours after the woman got there, and made his way to the woman's room, according to charging documents. He left the room approximately four hours later.
After Blackgoat's arrest, Missoula police detectives extracted videos and images from his phone. One video showed the phone user undressing a sleeping woman and then touch the women's breasts. Another detective was able to identify the woman, and met with her in January. The woman said she was at a party with Blackgoat and later passed out. She awoke to find her ex-boyfriend, distressed and having just pushed Blackgoat out of the room, according to charging documents. The woman only learned of the video on Blackgoat's phone in speaking with the detective, court documents state.
A month earlier, a police crime analyst noticed a comment on a Facebook post related to Blackgoat's arrest stating, "this is not his first victim."
Detectives reached out to the woman, who said Blackgoat had assaulted her daughter, according to charging documents. Officers spoke with the victim, who said she was assaulted months earlier, when she was 16 years old. She was at a party with Blackgoat, drank throughout the night and eventually passed out inside the house. She later told detectives that before she fell asleep, she felt someone crawl onto the bed and move their hands up her body. When she pushed the person away and opened the door, she could see it was Blackgoat, according to charging documents.
This investigation led detectives to another possible victim, the 16-year-old's co-worker. This woman provided a similar story, that after passing out at the end of a night of drinking, she awoke to find Blackgoat penetrating her vagina with his fingers at 4 a.m, according to charging documents.
In March, detectives spoke with another woman who said she had joined her grandmother on a trip to Missoula in September 2019. She knew Blackgoat from high school and reached out him to join her at a casino and a bar that evening. Afterward, they went to his apartment and eventually she went to sleep. She woke up choking and gagging, as Blackgoat had penetrated her mouth with his penis, according to charging documents. When she confronted him, she told police he went to the floor and pretended to be asleep.
Two charges, burglary and another sexual assault charge, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement Blackgoat signed with prosecutors. Totaling up the penalties to which he entered Alford pleas to on Tuesday, Blackgoat could be sentenced to more than 120 years in state prison.
His sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 11.
