Man changes plea on sexual assault, rape of 5 victims

A month earlier, a police crime analyst noticed a comment on a Facebook post related to Blackgoat's arrest stating, "this is not his first victim."

Detectives reached out to the woman, who said Blackgoat had assaulted her daughter, according to charging documents. Officers spoke with the victim, who said she was assaulted months earlier, when she was 16 years old. She was at a party with Blackgoat, drank throughout the night and eventually passed out inside the house. She later told detectives that before she fell asleep, she felt someone crawl onto the bed and move their hands up her body. When she pushed the person away and opened the door, she could see it was Blackgoat, according to charging documents.

This investigation led detectives to another possible victim, the 16-year-old's co-worker. This woman provided a similar story, that after passing out at the end of a night of drinking, she awoke to find Blackgoat penetrating her vagina with his fingers at 4 a.m, according to charging documents.